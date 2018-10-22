Slow progress to Sunshine Bridge continues to frustrate drivers

DONALDSONVILLE - Transportation officials say they want drivers to be able to cross the Sunshine Bridge with confidence, regardless of how long it takes to fix. But the frustration of many commuters is growing with each passing day.

"We're telling folks months rather than weeks because this is a tedious process, and the bridge was damaged severely," DOTD's Shawn Wilson told WBRZ.

A crane barge operated by Marquette Transporation crashed into the support structure of the Sunshine Bridge over a week ago. Since then, the bridge has been rendered useless.

Wilson explains that equipment is currently being mobilized to build a platform under the bridge so the repairs can begin. He says it should be in place by the end of the week.

For many reasons, locals remain annoyed with the inability to use the roadway.

Juanita Perley is the president of the Donaldsonville Chamber of Commerce. She says the indefinite closure is bad for businesses around town.

"It has slowed down the activity and sales to businesses," Perley said. "Restaurants no longer have that influx of visitors coming through."

The Sunshine Bridge is expected to be the central conversation at the Donaldsonville City Council meeting Tuesday night.