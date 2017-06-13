Slidell teen killed in crash in Lacombe

SLIDELL – A Slidell teenager was killed in a crash Monday morning in Lacombe.





According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Bayou Paquet Road near Transmitter Road around 11:40 a.m. when 17-year-old Spencer Coe was driving a BMW. Coe's vehicle was found overturned in the tree line and Coe was pronounced dead at the scene.





According to the sheriff's office, there were no other passengers in the car at the time of the crash.





The preliminary investigation indicates that speed was a factor in the crash, however the matter is still under investigation. The sheriff's office says Coe was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.





Coe was a student at Pope John Paul II Catholic School and was an upcoming senior, according to the sheriff's office.