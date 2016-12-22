Slidell student dies after car crashed into bayou

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – A Northshore High School student has died after a car crashed into a bayou near Highway 433 on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m on Tuesday when 17-year-old Jonathan Lunsford of Slidell was driving westbound on LA 433. Lansford lost control of the car, which then overturned and submerged into the Salt Bayou area.

Lansford and two other passengers were able to escape from the car, however 16-year-old Tyler Levy was trapped inside. He was later rescued by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Marine Division and the St. Tammany Parish Fire District #1.

Levy was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. On Wednesday, Levy died due to his injuries sustained in the crash.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office identified Levy and the three other passengers as students of Northshore High School. The sheriff's office posted on Facebook a message from the school's principal: