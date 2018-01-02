29°
Latest Weather Blog
Slidell Police issue warrant for Queen Elsa after record low temps
SLIDELL- The Slidell Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Disney's Queen Elsa after temperatures dipped below freezing for the second day in a row.
WWL-TV reports the police department shared the wanted poster offering a $100 million reward for the "dead or alive" capture of the queen from the popular Disney movie Frozen.
“As you can see by the weather, she is a very dangerous girl. Approach with caution,” the Slidell Police Department shared.
