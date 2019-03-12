Slidell Police help return roaming goats to owner

SLIDELL - Slidell Police Department responded to a call on Tuesday night about a family of goats roaming outside of a Home Depot.

The goats were in the parking lot when Sgt. Daniel Seuzeneau and Officer Kyle Taylor wrangled them and returned them to their owners.

There were four goats in total, one mom, one dad, and their two baby goats.