60°
Latest Weather Blog
Slidell Police help return roaming goats to owner
SLIDELL - Slidell Police Department responded to a call on Tuesday night about a family of goats roaming outside of a Home Depot.
The goats were in the parking lot when Sgt. Daniel Seuzeneau and Officer Kyle Taylor wrangled them and returned them to their owners.
There were four goats in total, one mom, one dad, and their two baby goats.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Work on new I-10 exit in southern area of Baton Rouge to...
-
Student-led protest planned in response to Will Wade suspension
-
Campaign organizers rally downtown with hopes to increase minimum wage
-
Some West Feliciana residents trapped by rising Mississippi River
-
VIDEO: Burning garbage truck partially blocks off O'Neal Lane