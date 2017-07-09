Slidell Police: Drunk driver attempts to bail fellow drunk driver out of jail

SLIDELL - The Slidell Police Department shared a story on their Facebook page Sunday morning that simply starts with "We can't make this up."

According to the post, Slidell PD pulled over "a car full of drunks" sometime Saturday night.

The driver was arrested for DWI, and the car was safely secured in a parking lot. The intoxicated passengers were then given a cab ride home.

But the story doesn't end there. An hour or so later, one of the drunk passengers from the traffic stop decided to go back and pick up the secured vehicle.

The woman then allegedly drove drunk to the Slidell Police Department in order to bail out her friend, according to the Facebook post.

But, as the post reads, "Instead of bailing out her friend, she was able to join him inside the jail."

The lesson of the day, according to Slidell PD, is "don't drive drunk to a police station in order to bail out your drunk friend! #DontDrinkandDrive."

ORIGINAL FACEBOOK POST: