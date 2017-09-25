Slidell Police detail funeral procession for officer killed in crash

SLIDELL - The Slidell Police Department has announced plans for the funeral procession of an officer who was killed in an off-duty crash Wednesday.

Funeral services for Lieutenant Ray Dupuy are expected to end around 1 p.m. Tuesday. After the services are complete, citizens are encouraged to the line the procession route in support of Lt. Dupuy and his family.

After the interment, all are invited for a reception back at the Slidell City Auditorium.

The route can be found below.

- START @ the Slidell City Auditorium on 2nd Street and proceed to Cleveland Avenue

- LEFT on Cleveland Avenue to Sgt. Alfred Drive

- LEFT on Sgt. Alfred Drive to Fremaux Avenue

- LEFT on Fremaux Avenue to Front Street (Hwy 11)

- RIGHT on Front Street to Gause Blvd. (190w)

- LEFT on Gause Blvd. to Northshore Blvd.

- RIGHT on Northshore Blvd. to Grantham College Dr.

- Continue to Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery