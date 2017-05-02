Slidell Police: Babysitter arrested for drunk driving crash; children injured

SLIDELL – A woman was arrested after police say she got into a drunk driving crash while children she was babysitting were in the car with her.

The Slidell Police Department arrested Brenda Brown for DWI with Child Endangerment, two counts of vehicular negligent injuring, two counts of no child restraint and driving with a suspended driver's license.

According to Slidell Police, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 190 West and Pine Street on Monday around 11:15 a.m. Witnesses told officers that Brown was traveling eastbound on the highway when she veered to the right, over-corrected and ran off the road.

Brown's vehicle struck a fire hydrant and then a utility pole. According to police, two children that Brown was babysitting were in the car and were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

According to police, witnesses removed the two children from the car before emergency services arrived. Both children were found on the floorboard, wedged against the driver and passenger seats.

The children were transported to an area hospital. Police say the four-year-old child sustained a broken shoulder and fractured skull and the one-year-old child sustained a broken leg and broken shoulder.

A blood sample was taken from Brown which indicated that she was intoxicated. She was arrested for the above charges and transported to the Slidell Police Department.