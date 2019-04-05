68°
Slidell PD searching for violent robbery suspect

By: WBRZ Staff

SLIDELL- Police are searching for what they are calling an unidentified violent robber caught on surveillance video.

The incident happened after midnight Thursday at a Shell Gas Station on 1833 Old Spanish Trail. The surveillance footage shows the suspect pulling up to store in a black Infinity SUV.

The man walks in the store then pins the store clerk against the counter, forcing her to open the register. The suspect takes the cash out of the register, as well as several packs of Kool cigarettes, and flees the scene.

The robber is described as a black male wearing all dark clothing with a New Orleans Saints hat and was driving a black Infinity SUV.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call Slidell PD.

