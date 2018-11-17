Slidell PD: Motorcycle officer dies following September crash

SLIDELL - An officer with the Slidell Police Department passed away Saturday morning after he was involved in an on-duty motorcycle crash in September.

According to Slidell PD, Officer Jason Seals passed away early Saturday morning.

Officer Seals was participating in a funeral escort on Highway 190 West in Slidell on September 25. A vehicle unexpectedly pulled out in front of him, causing him to strike the vehicle, according to Slidell PD.

"Jason was a model officer who was beloved by his family, his fellow officers, and the citizens of our community. We are broken, but we are focused on providing prayers and support to Jason's family. He left behind a loving wife, three kids, and many others who loved him dearly. This is going to be a very difficult time for our Slidell Police family," Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal.

Funeral arrangements have not been discussed and Slidell PD will release more details as they become available.

An official GoFundMe has also been established for Jason's family and can be found at the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/officer-jason-seals-motorman117