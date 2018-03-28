81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Slidell man sentenced to 40 years for raping 12-year-old

50 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, March 28 2018 Mar 28, 2018 March 28, 2018 3:20 PM March 28, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SLIDELL - A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to forcibly raping a 12-year-old girl in 2013.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that 61-year-old Jose David Raibstein was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison.

North Shore District Attorney Warren Montgomery said in a statement that the victim had been visiting Raibstein's home when he raped her during the night.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant for the man's arrest after family member reported Raibstein to police, but he fled to Honduras, where he is also a citizen.

Although the Honduran government refused to extradite him, Raibstein was arrested in Texas in 2015.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days