Slidell man arrested after shooting son in hand

SLIDELL- One man was arrested Friday afternoon after he alledgly shot his son outside of their home.

Police arrested William Hubbard III in shooting his son in the hand during an argument.

Hubbard and his adult son were arguing outside of their home on Queen Anne Drive in Slidell. When the argument turned physical Hubbard walked in the home and exited with a shotgun. He fired the gun at his son striking him in the hand.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

William Hubbard III was arrested and booked at St. Tammany Parish Jail on Aggravated second degree battery.