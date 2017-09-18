84°
Slender Man juror: Doctors' testimony key to finding

1 hour 42 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, September 18 2017 Sep 18, 2017 September 18, 2017 7:05 PM September 18, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
MILWAUKEE (AP) - One of 10 jurors who decided a Wisconsin girl was mentally ill when she helped stab a classmate to please the fictional horror character Slender Man says the most powerful evidence was testimony by medical experts.
  
Anissa Weier, now 15, will go to a mental hospital rather than prison after Friday's verdict. Weier and a co-defendant, Morgan Geyser, admitted to stabbing a classmate in a Waukesha park in 2014, but Weier argued she was mentally ill and not responsible for her actions.
  
All three girls were 12.
  
The juror told WTMJ-TV that testimony from two doctors about Weier's mental stability was compelling, and had credibility because they were court-appointed.
  
The station withheld the juror's identity because it said threatening comments had been posted about the jury on social media.

