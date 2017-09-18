Slender Man juror: Doctors' testimony key to finding

MILWAUKEE (AP) - One of 10 jurors who decided a Wisconsin girl was mentally ill when she helped stab a classmate to please the fictional horror character Slender Man says the most powerful evidence was testimony by medical experts.

Anissa Weier, now 15, will go to a mental hospital rather than prison after Friday's verdict. Weier and a co-defendant, Morgan Geyser, admitted to stabbing a classmate in a Waukesha park in 2014, but Weier argued she was mentally ill and not responsible for her actions.

All three girls were 12.

The juror told WTMJ-TV that testimony from two doctors about Weier's mental stability was compelling, and had credibility because they were court-appointed.

The station withheld the juror's identity because it said threatening comments had been posted about the jury on social media.