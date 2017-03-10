Sleeping driver hits several cars on I-12

BATON ROUGE - A sleeping driver hit several cars on the interstate Thursday evening.



According to BRPD, the man was driving about 80 miles per hour while asleep at the wheel and struck several cars. The man then got off I-12 at Essen Lane and turned into the emergency side of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital where he was taken into custody.



The man also struck several vehicles in the hospital parking lot.

Brian Culpepper called 911 while his daughter captured the event with an iPad.

"He looked like he was coming down from being high," Culpepper said.



Police said the drive is not facing any charges as of Thursday night.