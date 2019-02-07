62°
Sleeping contractors injured in camper fires outside Lamar Dixon Expo Center

Thursday, February 07 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Officials say three workers escaped a fire that destroyed three campers outside the Lamar Dixon Expo Center Thursday.

According to the Gonzales Fire Department, the blaze began inside one of the campers, which construction workers had been using as temporary living spaces.

Fire Chief Tracy Normand said two of the men were asleep inside one of the campers before they were awakened by smoke. They were able to wake another worker sleeping next door and all three were able to escape with minor injuries.

All three campers were destroyed.

It's unclear at this time what sparked the fire.

