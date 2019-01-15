Sledgehammer wielding man threatens ex-girlfriend, smashes her car

THIBODAUX - Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly threatened to attack his ex-girlfriend with a sledgehammer after an argument.

On Sunday, officers with the Thibodaux Police Department were called to a disturbance in the 300 block of Federal Circle in reference to a disturbance. At the scene, authorities learned that 38-year-old Jonathan King had gotten into an argument with the victim.

At some point, King retrieved a sledgehammer from his vehicle and used it to damage the woman's car. King then allegedly threatened to harm the victim.

King is wanted for aggravated assault and simple criminal damage to property.