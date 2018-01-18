Sledding, biking & running Baton Rouge residents embrace the snow

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge braced for the dangerous cold for another night Wednesday. But the city thawed out just enough for people to get out and stretch their legs.

“We got snow, and we're taking full advantage of it,” said Rebecca Tucker.

Tucker may be using a kid swimming pool that’s meant for the summer and using it as a sled, but that wasn't going to stop her from sledding down a hill with her two young boys.

“They missed the snow in December because they were in Dallas for the marathon, so we promised we would make it up to them,” said Tucker. “We didn't think it would be this year though.”

They weren't the only ones braving the weather. More chose the sledding route. Others let their furry friends join in on the fun.

“It’s been so cold and it gets dark at 5 all the time, so since I'm working at home I thought why don't I take him to the dog park,” said Janna Hassan.

This is only the second time Hassan’s dog has even seen snow.

“He ran around and just sniffed everything, he seemed to like it,” she said.

But some didn't have the choice of whether they were going to travel outside. The only way LSU freshman Tiago Beaulieu could pick up some food was his bike.

“There’s black ice on the sidewalk so that almost caused me to fall,” he said.

Then there’s Kevin Castille, who spent the day running around the lakes next to frozen patches of water.

“Normally I'm done with my first run around 7 a.m., but of course I had to start late today to not come out when it’s so cold,” said Castille.

Castille is a professional runner training in Baton Rouge. So rain, heat and even snow, he will get his 14-mile run in every day.

“I have to go a little slower than I normally would just to be safe,” said Castille. “I don't want to end up on my backside when I should be on my feet.”