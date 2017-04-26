Slaughter officers removed from force following resignation mix-up

SLAUGHTER - On Slaughter's special session agenda, the board presented two motions to decide if they will keep two officers on the force after submitting their resignations.



But those letters never made it to the hands of the chief because, at that time, he was out of town.



"They all agreed to quit, so it was thought out before it actually went down," Chief Walter Scott said.



However, the two officers reconsidered and took the letters back before the chief saw the letters meaning the officers did not technically resigned.



After the short debate, the board voted and accepted the letters of resignation, leaving a full time Slaughter officer with a job.



"The police chief...has control of the administrative day to day processes of the police department which I think includes resignation," sas Joseph Scott III, the attorney representing Officer Sloan Jr.



WBRZ News Two tried to talk with the mayor and the rest of the Aldermans but they refused to speak on camera.