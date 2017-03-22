Slain officer's widow gives birth to baby boy

BATON ROUGE – The wife of a slain Baton Rouge Police officer gave birth to a healthy baby boy Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Facebook page, Dechia Gerald gave birth to Falyn Matthew Gerald at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday. Falyn is the son of Matthew Gerald who was killed in July.

BRPD reports that “Baby Buttons” weighed 6 lbs, 13 oz.

“Thank you Dechia for bringing this precious gift into the world!” BRPD’s posts says. “All of us at BRPD can’t wait to visit our newest Baby Buttons!”