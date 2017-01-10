75°
Latest Weather Blog
Slain officer responded to nightclub massacre
ORLANDO - The Orlando police sergeant who was gunned down in a WalMart parking lot was one of the first responders to a mass shooting at a gay nightclub.
The Orlando Police Department on Tuesday confirmed that Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was one of the officers who responded to the shooting at Pulse in which 49 patrons were killed.
Last June's massacre in Orlando was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Authorities say Clayton was gunned down Monday morning in a WalMart parking lot after she approached a suspect who was wanted for questioning in the slaying last December of his pregnant girlfriend.
A manhunt for suspect Markeith Loyd was in its second day on Tuesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Governor honors family of fallen officers
-
Residents still dealing with "bank walkaways" damaged by August flood
-
Gov. Edwards holds event for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at governor's mansion
-
Ascension schools make special-needs kid\'s dream come true
-
Update on two men accused of killing prominent couple in Baton Rouge