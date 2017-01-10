75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Slain officer responded to nightclub massacre

1 hour 30 minutes 50 seconds ago January 10, 2017 Jan 10, 2017 Tuesday, January 10 2017 January 10, 2017 12:54 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ORLANDO - The Orlando police sergeant who was gunned down in a WalMart parking lot was one of the first responders to a mass shooting at a gay nightclub.

The Orlando Police Department on Tuesday confirmed that Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was one of the officers who responded to the shooting at Pulse in which 49 patrons were killed.

Last June's massacre in Orlando was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Authorities say Clayton was gunned down Monday morning in a WalMart parking lot after she approached a suspect who was wanted for questioning in the slaying last December of his pregnant girlfriend.

A manhunt for suspect Markeith Loyd was in its second day on Tuesday.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days