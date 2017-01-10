Slain officer responded to nightclub massacre

ORLANDO - The Orlando police sergeant who was gunned down in a WalMart parking lot was one of the first responders to a mass shooting at a gay nightclub.



The Orlando Police Department on Tuesday confirmed that Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was one of the officers who responded to the shooting at Pulse in which 49 patrons were killed.



Last June's massacre in Orlando was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.



Authorities say Clayton was gunned down Monday morning in a WalMart parking lot after she approached a suspect who was wanted for questioning in the slaying last December of his pregnant girlfriend.



A manhunt for suspect Markeith Loyd was in its second day on Tuesday.