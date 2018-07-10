74°
Slain man's wake had things he loved: Celtics, TV, snacks

Monday, July 09 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WGNO
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - After a young New Orleans man was killed, his grieving family chose to remember him doing what he loved: sitting in front of a TV with his beloved Boston Celtics on the screen.
  
The body of 18-year-old Renard Matthews, who died from a gunshot wound to the head on June 25, was dressed in a Celtics jersey at Sunday wake at the Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home in the Treme neighborhood. WDSU-TV reports his body was positioned in a chair and he had a video game controller in his lap. His favorite snacks were positioned on a nearby table and the floor.
  
The 18-year-old Matthews will be buried Tuesday.
