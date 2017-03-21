Slain EBRSO deputy Sergeant helped many during flood

BATON ROUGE – A slain East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy touched many lives behind the scenes during the August flood.

Sergeant Shawn Anderson helped a local non-profit organization, Line-2-Line. The organization was started by veteran EMS workers, who saw a need for first responders and their families.

Anderson called organizers to thank them and see what he could do to help.

"His entire tone changes on the phone, he gets very calming and he gets very comforting and says, "The fact that you even thought about us means the world,'" Jennifer, co-founder of Line 2 Line, said.

Anderson provided several first responder families with safe places to stay, supplied their children with mattresses, provided deputies with boots and gathered food.

"That just speaks highly for the kind of person that he was and as much as he was at work, I can only imagine how much at home."

Now, Anderson's acts of kindness will live on though the people's lives he touched.