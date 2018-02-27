Slain East Baton Rouge deputy to be honored in nearly 800-mile bike ride

Photo: Texas Brotherhood Ride

BATON ROUGE - Deputy Shawn Anderson is one of several of law enforcement officers killed in the past year who will be honored in an annual long-distance bike ride.

According to the Texas Brotherhood Ride's website, the trek will begin in Louisiana in May 2018, with the cyclists riding nearly 800 miles from Westwego all the way to San Antonio, Texas. While in Louisiana, the riders will honor Mike Louviere with Westwego Police, Spencer Chauvin with the St. John Fire Department, Shannon Brown with Fenton Police and Shawn Anderson with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Anderson was shot and killed in March of 2017 while investigating the rape of a teenage girl. Authorities said he was attacked and fatally wounded while confronting the suspect, Brandon Wiley, who also died from injuries sustained in the struggle.

The Brotherhood riders, who are all current/former first responders themselves, also visited Baton Rouge last year to honor the three officers killed in the 2016 ambush on Airline Highway.

The riders' full route and schedule can be found on their website.