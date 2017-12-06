Slain deputy one of two officers involved in 2016 shooting of Terrell Walker

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have released the names of two deputies involved in the deadly shooting of Terrell Walker, who allegedly murdered his girlfriend and opened fire on law enforcement.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies Benjamin Friedman and Shawn Anderson were the two called to the scene after Walker allegedly murdered his girlfriend in November 2016. The sheriff's office says Walker shot his girlfriend, April Peck, and pushed her out of a car at United Plaza Boulevard and Essen Lane.

Walker fled the scene but later returned, opening fire on a crowd of people and paramedics trying to help the mortally-wounded Peck, authorities say. A 17-year-old EMT in training was shot and run over by a vehicle during Walker's attack but survived.

According to District Attorney Hillar Moore, deputies spent hours looking for Walker. When they found him, Walker shot at deputies and the officers returned fire, Moore said. He was reportedly shot five times in the exchange and later died at an area hospital.

Walker's blood-alcohol level 0.028 grams percent and he had traces of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, PCP and marijuana in his system at the time of his death.

On Tuesday, Moore said the deputy, later identified as Friedman would not face a grand jury in the shooting. The second deputy involved, Shawn Anderson, was shot and killed while investigating the reported rape of a teenage girl.