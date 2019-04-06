Skylar Mays the latest Tiger to declare for NBA Draft

BATON ROUGE - Another major piece of the LSU Basketball team is heading to the pros.

Skylar Mays, known for his med school aspirations and 4.0 GPA, announced he would declare for the NBA Draft via his Instagram account Friday.

"Being able to represent the best school in the country, in my own hometown has been no less than a blessing," Mays said in the social media post. "To the loyal fans of LSU, words cannot express how thankful am for your love and encouragement throughout my career."

Mays is the third Tiger to announce NBA plans this week after Naz Reid and Tremont Waters did the same in recent days.