Skip Bertman Drive lane to close until mid March

BATON ROUGE – The westbound lane of Skip Bertman Drive at Nicholson Drive will be closed until March 13 starting next week.

The closure starts 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27 and will last until 6 p.m. Monday, March 13. DOTD said the closure is necessary to allow crews to install a driveway for the Nicholson Gateway Development project.

Traffic officials say no detours are necessary for this closure.

“DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the work zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment,” a statement said.

