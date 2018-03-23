Skeet tournament raises money for graduating seniors

BATON ROUGE – Students graduating from eleven area high schools will receive $30,000 in tuition assistance through Neighbors Federal Credit Union and its Sporting Clays Tournament.

A recent tourney raised $19,535 for the fund.

“We cannot be more excited for this tremendous impact on the lives of local students,” Neighbors President and CEO Steve Webb said. “As the cost of higher education continues to rise, funds like these become increasingly important to provide an opportunity to students who might not have otherwise had the means to attend college.”

The tuition assistance is granted to students at schools that participate in the Neighbors Mascot Checking Program. The program gives money back directly to the school for every debit card swipe.

