Six Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office employees arrested for bond scheme

AMITE – Six Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office employees were arrested Thursday and more arrests are expected following a month-long investigation, Sheriff Daniel Edwards said.

The investigation into three employees linked to illegal bond activity that began on Dec. 27. According to Sheriff Edwards, over the course of the investigation, six employees were either terminated or placed on administrative leave.

Criminal records supervisor Sgt. Sonja Evans, Latecial Milton and Crystal Knight participated in the scheme. Racquelle Collins, Robert Smith and Kedrick Carlson were also arrested for their knowledge of the illegal activity.

Smith and Carlson were charged with one count of conspiracy for illegal consideration of criminal bail bonds. Collins was charged with one count of illegal consideration of illegal bail bonds.

Evans was charged with 15 counts including forgery, injuring public records and malfeasance in office. Evans resigned from TPSO Tuesday.

Knight was charged with 19 offenses, including forgery, injuring public records, malfeasance in office and illegal consideration of bail bonds. Knight was terminated from TPSO for unrelated reasons on Dec. 13.

Milton was charged with one count of malfeasance in office. Milton was on administrative leave but was terminated and is no longer employed by TPSO.

Edwards said the investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Details about the case are limited at this time. More arrests are expected.