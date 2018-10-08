Six Louisiana public schools named nationally for achievement

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Six Louisiana public schools are 2018 National Blue Ribbon Schools, a federal designation to honor schools that are high-performing or that have closed achievement gaps.

The U.S. Department of Education chose 349 schools across the nation. State Superintendent of Education John White says Louisiana's schools should be proud to be named.

Three Louisiana schools were selected for their high performance levels: Caddo Magnet High School in Caddo Parish, Lusher Charter School in Orleans Parish and T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School in Calcasieu Parish.

Three other Louisiana schools were tapped for shrinking the achievement disparities between student groups: Lewis Vincent Elementary School in Livingston Parish, Montegut Elementary School in Terrebonne Parish and Vacherie Elementary School in St. James Parish.

Schools will be honored at a Nov. 7-8 awards ceremony in Washington.