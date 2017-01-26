Six former LSU tigers to play in Pro Bowl Sunday

(Photo source: Bill Dickinson)

BATON ROUGE - Six former LSU players will take part in the NFL Pro Bowl, which pits players from the NFC against those from the AFC, Sunday.

The former tigers are evenly split between the AFC and NFC with three player on either side.

The NFC team will feature wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (Giants), offensive guard Trai Turner (Panthers) and cornerback Patrick Peterson (Cardinals). The AFC side will have Jarvis Landry (Dolphins), offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (Bengals) and nose tackle Kyle Williams (Bills).

Peterson has the most Pro Bowl appearences of the LSU group with Sunday being his sixth all-star outing. He’s followed by Williams with five appearances, Beckham Jr. and Whitworth with three, and Landry and Turner with two.

The league's annual all-star game is held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Kickoff for the contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.