Six arrested in Tangipahoa identity theft ring

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Six people are in custody for stealing credit cards and racking up thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

On May 8, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating over 45 cases of identity theft. According to officials, the suspects allegedly used credit card information taken from receipts in trash cans outside of loan businesses in the Hammond area.

The sheriff's office says investigators were able to track backed financial transactions placed on stolen credit card information, which led to the arrest of the following six people:

41-year old Salvador Lauricella, 44-year-old Leah Fontenot, 25-year-old Austin Hill, 39-year-old Wenzel Fontenot, 19-year-old Brianna Fitzgerald, and 28-year-old Evan McPherson.

Lauricella's wife, Miranda Lauricella, is still wanted in connection to the case. Authorities are also searching for 30-year-old Bridgette Bryan of Holden.

