Sisters charged with home invasion following Wednesday fight
BATON ROUGE - Two women were arrested following an altercation at a residence Wednesday.
According to arrest documents, Liberty Anderson and Morgan Collins entered a home on Victoria Drive around 1:20 p.m. and attacked multiple people. Authorities didn't say what lead to the altercation.
Anderson and Collins were arrested and charged with home invasion.
