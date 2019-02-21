56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sisters charged with home invasion following Wednesday fight

2 hours 21 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, February 21 2019 Feb 21, 2019 February 21, 2019 6:24 AM February 21, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Liberty Anderson and Morgan Collins

BATON ROUGE - Two women were arrested following an altercation at a residence Wednesday.

According to arrest documents, Liberty Anderson and Morgan Collins entered a home on Victoria Drive around 1:20 p.m. and attacked multiple people.  Authorities didn't say what lead to the altercation.

Anderson and Collins were arrested and charged with home invasion.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days