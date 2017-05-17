76°
Latest Weather Blog
Sinking feeling: SUV gets stuck in surf at New Jersey beach
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP - A man's plans to take photos of his SUV by the Atlantic Ocean on a New Jersey beach didn't turn out as planned.
The vehicle started sinking as it was buffeted by waves.
WNBC-TV reports Island Beach State Park police responded on Tuesday to a report of a vehicle stuck in the sand. A tow company arrived around the same time to find the man trying to shovel the vehicle from the surf line.
The tow company freed the vehicle, but witnesses say the man wanted to drive it, even though its engine was making strange sounds.
The driver had a permit allowing him to drive on the beach and was not ticketed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gonzales event to help residents with flood recovery survey
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Questions raised about lavish EBR COA trip to Chicago
-
Council members propose development moratorium in Ascension Parish
-
House tax committee votes in favor of gas tax hike
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Questions raised about lavish EBR COA trip to Chicago