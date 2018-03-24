76°
Single-vehicle crash on I-10 in Ascension leaves one dead

Saturday, March 24 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

ASCENSION PARISH- A single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning in Sorrento has claimed the life of one man.

According to the Louisiana State Police, 21-year-old Emilio J. De Los Santos of Edinburg, Texas was traveling eastbound on I-10 near LA 22 around 6 o'clock Saturday morning. For reasons unknown, De Los Santos' 1999 Toyota Solara ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Officials say De Los Santos was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

Routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis, and the crash remains under investigation.

