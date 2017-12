Single vehicle crash on Hwy 190 leaves one person dead

ERWINVILLE- Authorities say one person has died after a single vehicle crash occurred Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. across from a Dollar General store on US 190 in Erwinville.

According to State police, the vehicle went off-road and hit a tree.

Sources say at least one person has died, no other injuries have been reported.

News 2 is at the scene. Check back for updates.