Single-vehicle crash kills one in Lafourche Parish

RACELAND - A single-vehicle crash killed one person in Lafourche Parish late Friday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred on LA 308 just south of Peltier Drive before 11:30 p.m.

The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Soni Tran of Thibodaux.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined Tran was traveling south on LA 308 in a 2005 Honda Accord when he entered a left curve in the roadway.

For reasons still under investigation, Tran ran off of the road to the right and struck an embankment.

He was properly restrained at the time of the crash but suffered fatal injuries as a result of the impact.

Tran was pronounced dead on scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office.

Alcohol and drug involvement is unknown as a factor in this crash. Standard toxicology tests are pending through the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office.