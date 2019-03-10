Single-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish claims life of 33-year-old man

HAMMOND- One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Tangipahoa Parish.

Police say the wreck happened on US 190 east of Baptist Road around 1 a.m. taking the life of 33-year-old Archie Herbert Moore Jr.

Moore was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Colorado Westbound on US 190 when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway entered a ditch then crashed into a driveway embankment.

Moore sustained severe injuries and was transported to North Oaks Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Blood samples were collected and will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash is still under investigation.