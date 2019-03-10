Single-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish claims life of 33-year-old man

HAMMOND- One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Tangipahoa Parish.

The crash took the life of 33-year-old Archie Herbert Moore Jr.

According to police, Moore was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Colorado westbound on US 190 when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a driveway embankment on Sunday around 1:00 a.m.

Moore sustained severe injuries and was transported to North Oaks Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Blood samples were collected and will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash is still under investigation.