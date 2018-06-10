Single vehicle crash in Livingston Parish claims life of 23-year-old man

Livingston Parish - A 23-year-old man was killed Sunday morning in a single vehicle crash that occurred on LA 441.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers began investigating the crash around 7:30 a.m. Sunday on LA 441 north of LA 442.

Troopers say 23-year-old Delvin Moore of Laplace was traveling northbound on LA 441 in a 1999 GMC Yukon. For reasons still under investigation, Moore’s vehicle crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the roadway. Moore overcorrected to the right and lost control of his vehicle. His vehicle overturned and came to rest on its roof.

Officials say Moore was properly restrained, but sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample will be taken for analysis.