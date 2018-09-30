75°
Single-vehicle crash in Livingston killed man overnight
HOLDEN – A 53-year-old man died in a crash overnight on La. 42 west of La. 43 in Livingston Parish.
State Police said Jeffrey P. Rushing, of Holden, was killed.
Troopers said Rushing lost control of his pickup in a curve, ran off the road and flipped as it drove through a ditch. Rushing, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the truck.
The crash remains under investigation.
