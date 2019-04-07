74°
Single-vehicle crash in Evangeline Parish claims life of 28-year-old woman

Sunday, April 07 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

EVANGELINE PARISH- One person is dead and another seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Evangeline Parish.

The crash took the life of 28-year-old Krissii Guillory of Eunice.

According to police, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m Sunday morning when Dale Guidry was driving a Ford F250 northbound on LA 13. Guidry failed to make a left-hand turn and exited the roadway to the right.

His vehicle struck a driveway and was airborne for several hundred feet causing his passenger, Guillory, to be ejected.

Guidry was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for serious injuries, Guillory was pronounced dead on the scene.

