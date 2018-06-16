Single-vehicle crash causes damage along Jefferson Hwy.

BATON ROUGE - A single-vehicle crash caused significant damage to a few businesses along Jefferson Highway Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the crash took place around 10:10 a.m. in the 7400 block of Jefferson Hwy.

It appears that the vehicle exited the roadway and crashed into at least two business signs. Baton Rouge Police say that along with damage to the businesses, some utility pole damage was also reported in the area.

One person sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash and was not taken to a hospital. The driver was cited for speeding and reckless driving, according to BRPD.

No further information was available. Check back for updates.