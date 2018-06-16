84°
Latest Weather Blog
Single-vehicle crash causes damage along Jefferson Hwy.
BATON ROUGE - A single-vehicle crash caused significant damage to a few businesses along Jefferson Highway Saturday morning.
According to authorities, the crash took place around 10:10 a.m. in the 7400 block of Jefferson Hwy.
It appears that the vehicle exited the roadway and crashed into at least two business signs. Baton Rouge Police say that along with damage to the businesses, some utility pole damage was also reported in the area.
One person sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash and was not taken to a hospital. The driver was cited for speeding and reckless driving, according to BRPD.
No further information was available. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Power restored after storms pound East Baton Rouge again Friday
-
Mayor-president pushing for new sales tax to improve East Baton Rouge traffic
-
Hotel room sales tax increase proposal to appear on ballot in Gonzales
-
Singing pizza guy delivering dinner and a show to EBR residents
-
Man seen sneaking around EBR suburb, peering into homes in the early...
Sports Video
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern