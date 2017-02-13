73°
Single-day tickets for 2017 Bayou Country Superfest go on sale Feb. 14

NEW ORLEANS – Single-day tickets for this year's Bayou Country Superfest will go on sale on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. 

The fest will feature Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Hank Williams, Jr, Brett Eldredge, Old Dominion and more. The fest will be held for the first time in the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Bayou Country Superfest will be held May 26, 27 and 28 with a free kick-off celebration on May 26 at Champions Square featuring Easton Corbin, Eric Paslay and Dylan Scott.
The lineup for the fest is as follows:


SATURDAY, MAY 27

Miranda Lambert

Brooks & Dunn

Rascal Flatts

Brett Eldredge

Jon Pardi

Chris Lane

 
SUNDAY, MAY 28

Blake Shelton

Thomas Rhett

Hank Williams Jr.

Old Dominion

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

Tickets available at BayouCountrySuperfest.com, Ticketmaster.com all Ticketmaster outlets, the Smoothie King Center Box Office or by calling (800)745-3000.

For more information on the festival visit www.BayouCountrySuperfest.com

