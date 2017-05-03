Singer John Legend meets with Louisiana lawmakers

BATON ROUGE - Singer-songwriter John Legend visited the Louisiana Capitol to advocate for a rewrite of the state's criminal sentencing laws.



Legend spoke to a House judiciary committee Wednesday and met with Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration and lawmakers to talk about the legislative effort to overhaul the state's criminal justice system.



A study group recommended a sweeping rewrite of the state's approach to crime and prisoner rehabilitation. The effort is aimed at lessening Louisiana's highest-in-the-nation incarceration rate and providing more programs to reduce inmates' chances of returning to prison after release.



Edwards has embraced the effort, and lawmakers are considering the proposals.



Legend has won 10 Grammy Awards. He co-wrote the song "Glory" that was featured in the 2014 film "Selma" and that won an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award.