Singapore regrets cancellation of US-NK summit

WASHINGTON - Singapore says it regrets the cancellation of the summit that was to be held there next month between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



Trump on Thursday abruptly canceled the meeting because he found earlier comments by a North Korean official to be angry and hostile. North Korea responded Friday that it was willing to give the U.S. time to reconsider and was ready to meet anytime.



Singapore had been selected recently from among several locations that were considered, including the Demilitarized Zone between the Koreas where Kim meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in last month.



The statement from Singapore's foreign affairs ministry says it "hopes that the dialogue and efforts to find lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula will continue."