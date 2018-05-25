74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Singapore regrets cancellation of US-NK summit

3 hours 8 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 May 24, 2018 9:25 PM May 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - Singapore says it regrets the cancellation of the summit that was to be held there next month between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
 
Trump on Thursday abruptly canceled the meeting because he found earlier comments by a North Korean official to be angry and hostile. North Korea responded Friday that it was willing to give the U.S. time to reconsider and was ready to meet anytime.
 
Singapore had been selected recently from among several locations that were considered, including the Demilitarized Zone between the Koreas where Kim meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in last month.
 
The statement from Singapore's foreign affairs ministry says it "hopes that the dialogue and efforts to find lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula will continue."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days