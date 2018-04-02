70°
Sinclair Broadcast responds to Deadspin video
NEW YORK (AP) - A Sinclair executive says he finds it curious that the company would be attacked for asking news people to remind the audience that unsubstantiated stories exist on social media.
Scott Livingston, Sinclair's senior vice president of news, responded Monday to backlash the broadcasting company has received following the rapid spread of a video showing anchors at its stations reading a script criticizing "fake" news stories.
Livington calls it "ironic" that the company would "be attacked for messages promoting our journalistic initiative for fair and objective reporting."
Sinclair owns nearly 200 local stations, and a video released by Deadspin over the weekend illustrated many of their anchors saying they were concerned about a "troubling trend of irresponsible, one-sided news stories plaguing our country." Deadspin said the anchors looked like hostages recording videos to prove they are alive.
