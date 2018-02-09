67°
Simple sketch helps police ID market theft suspect

Friday, February 09 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Lancaster Online
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - Police say an extremely simple sketch helped investigators identify a suspect in a theft from a Pennsylvania farmers market.
  
Lancaster police say the suspect pretended to be an employee before stealing an undisclosed amount in cash from a stand inside Central Market last month.
  
A witness provided the minimalist black-and-white drawing to officers. Police say while the sketch was cartoonish, it helped remind an investigator of a potential suspect.
  
A photo of the suspect was given to the witness, who made a positive identification.
  
Police are searching for 44-year-old Hung Phuoc Nguyen, who is facing two counts of theft.
  
A spokesman for the police department says that as of Friday afternoon, Nguyen still hadn't been arrested.
