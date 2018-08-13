Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old man last seen in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police have issued a silver alert, requesting assistance in locating a 71-year-old man last seen in Baton Rouge.

According to State Police, Albert Terito was reported missing to the East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office on Monday. He was last seen on Sunday, August 12 around noon near East Ardenwood in Baton Rouge.

Terito is a 71-year-old white male with gray hair, blue eyes, 5'7" tall and weighs 250 pounds, State Police said. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black loafers and a t-shirt or pullover shirt. He is traveling in a silver 2012 Lincoln MKZ bearing Louisiana license plate WBL713.

Terito was reportedly incoherent when he last spoke with a family member at approximately 9:05 a.m. Monday. The telephone number he was calling from was listed as Love's Truck Stop near Beaumont, Texas.

Family members say Terito suffers from several medical conditions requiring daily medication, according to State Police. "He left home without any of his prescribed medications and without them, his judgment may be impaired," LSP said in a news release.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Terito should immediately contact Lt. Chuck Montgomery of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-400-3796 or 389-5000 or Sgt. Michelle King of the Louisiana State Police at 225-925-6536 or 225-925-6636, or 911.