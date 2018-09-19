75°
'Silly old bear': New exhibition celebrates Winnie-the-Pooh

2 hours 23 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 September 19, 2018 5:34 AM September 19, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Boston's Museum of Fine Arts

BOSTON (AP) - Winnie-the-Pooh, that silly old bear, is the star of a new exhibition at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts.

"Winnie-the-Pooh: Exploring a Classic" explores how the beloved teddy bear dreamed up by author A.A. Milne and illustrator E.H. Shepard became a global phenomenon - along with his sidekick, Christopher Robin, and companions Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, and Rabbit.

The original Pooh books have been around for nearly a century, but they're still wildly popular and have been translated into 50 languages. Disney released the movie "Christopher Robin" this summer. Curator Meghan Melvin says many people are unfamiliar with the origins of the iconic story.

The exhibition opening Saturday comprises nearly 200 original drawings, letters, photographs, and early editions.

