Silent moment to remember Pearl Harbor attack

2 hours 45 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 December 07, 2018 1:05 PM December 07, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) - Pearl Harbor survivors, dignitaries and the public are remembering those killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor 77 years ago.
  
About 20 Pearl Harbor survivors observed a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m. Friday during a ceremony at Pearl Harbor. That's the same moment the bombing began on Dec. 7, 1941.
  
The youngest of the survivors are now in their mid-90s but most stood to salute for the national anthem.
  
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commander Adm. Phil Davidson told those gathered the nation can never forget the heavy price paid with 21 vessels damaged or sunk, 170 planes destroyed and more than 2,400 killed including servicemen and civilians.
  
He says these losses did not break the American spirit but charged it.

